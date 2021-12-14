Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to Buy by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $61.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

