Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK): Price Now Near $144; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CPK

Currently, CPK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.03%) from the hour prior. CPK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CPK ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

CPK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CPK’s price is up $0.04 (0.03%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CPK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Chesapeake Utilities Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CPK: Daily RSI Analysis CPK’s RSI now stands at 100.

CPK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

