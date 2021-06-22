Chewy Inc (CHWY): Price Down $-1.2 (-1.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.27 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CHWY

Currently, CHWY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CHWY has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CHWY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CHWY ranks 145th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

CHWY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHWY’s price is down $-1.2 (-1.54%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CHWY has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Chewy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.