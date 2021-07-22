Chewy Inc (CHWY): Price Now Near $83.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHWY

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CHWY ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

CHWY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CHWY’s price is up $0.58 (0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CHWY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CHWY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CHWY: Daily RSI Analysis For CHWY, its RSI is now at 100.

CHWY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

