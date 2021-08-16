Chico’S Fas Inc (CHS): Price Now Near $6.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHS

At the time of this writing, CHS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (2.9%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, CHS ranks 67th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHS’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CHS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CHS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CHS: Daily RSI Analysis CHS’s RSI now stands at 0.

CHS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market