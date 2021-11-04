Chimera Investment Corp (CIM): Price Now Near $16.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CIM

At the moment, CIM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CIM ranks 95th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CIM’s price is up $0.06 (0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CIM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Chimera Investment Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CIM: Daily RSI Analysis CIM’s RSI now stands at 73.1884.

CIM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CIM News Traders

Investors and traders in CIM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Chimera Investment (CIM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for participating in Chimera’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Choudhary Yarlagadda, our president and chief operating officer; Subra Viswanathan, our chief financial officer; Kelley Kortman, our chief accounting officer; and Vic Falvo, our head of capital markets.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market