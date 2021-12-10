Chimera Investment Corp (CIM): Price Up $0.02 (0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CIM

Currently, CIM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.12%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CIM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, CIM ranks 102nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CIM’s price is up $0.02 (0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CIM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CIM: Daily RSI Analysis CIM’s RSI now stands at 11.1111.

CIM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

