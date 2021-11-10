Chimera Investment Corp (CIM): Price Up $0.11 (0.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.25 (1.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CIM

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CIM ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CIM’s price is up $0.11 (0.66%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CIM has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Chimera Investment Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CIM: Daily RSI Analysis For CIM, its RSI is now at 44.0583.

CIM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

