China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (CEA): Price Now Near $20; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CEA

At the moment, CEA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CEA has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CEA ranks 122nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

CEA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CEA’s price is down $-0.62 (-3.01%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CEA: Daily RSI Analysis CEA’s RSI now stands at 50.

CEA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

