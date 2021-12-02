China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CEA stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

