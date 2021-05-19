China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.48)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LFC

At the moment, LFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. LFC has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on LFC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LFC ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

LFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LFC’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.48%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

