China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LFC

Currently, LFC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, LFC ranks 62nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LFC’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.71%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. China Life Insurance Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LFC: Daily RSI Analysis LFC’s RSI now stands at 49.9792.

LFC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

