China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC): Price Down $-0.12 (-1.18)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LFC

At the moment, LFC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, LFC ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LFC’s price is down $-0.12 (-1.18%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LFC has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on LFC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

