China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC): Price Now Near $8.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LFC

At the time of this writing, LFC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.18%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LFC has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LFC ranks 72nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

LFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LFC’s price is up $0.02 (0.18%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

LFC's RSI now stands at 12.

LFC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

