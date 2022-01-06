China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.02.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after buying an additional 2,545,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 497,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 19.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 174,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 180,520 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

