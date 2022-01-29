China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $44,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

