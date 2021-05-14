China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP): Price Now Near $52.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SNP

At the time of this writing, SNP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SNP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, SNP ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SNP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SNP’s price is up $0.32 (0.61%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SNP’s price action over the past 90 days.

