China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH): Price Now Near $28.07; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ZNH

At the moment, ZNH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. ZNH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ZNH ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

ZNH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ZNH’s price is up $0.6 (2.18%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ZNH: Daily RSI Analysis ZNH’s RSI now stands at 74.4966.

ZNH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market