Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD): Price Now Near $6.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, CD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-3.7%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CD ranks 171st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CD’s price is down $-0.19 (-2.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CD, its RSI is now at 0.

CD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

