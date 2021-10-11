Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD): Price Up $0.16 (1.66)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CD

Currently, CD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CD has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CD ranks 161st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CD’s price is up $0.16 (1.66%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CD: Daily RSI Analysis CD’s RSI now stands at 100.

CD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

