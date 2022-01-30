Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.35) Per Share

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $553.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

