Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 1.5%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 144,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 271,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $735.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $652,981. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

