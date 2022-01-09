Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $285,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,005.07.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,725.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,768.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

