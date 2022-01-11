Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $1,925.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,005.07.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,543.46 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,725.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,773.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

