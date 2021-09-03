Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH): Price Down $-0.96 (-0.8)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CHH

Currently, CHH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. CHH has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, CHH ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHH’s price is down $-0.96 (-0.8%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CHH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Choice Hotels International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CHH: Daily RSI Analysis For CHH, its RSI is now at 54.2857.

CHH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

