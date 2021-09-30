Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH): Price Down $-2.11 (-1.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.51 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CHH

At the moment, CHH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.51 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row CHH has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CHH ranks 65th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

CHH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CHH’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.61%) from the day prior. CHH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CHH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CHH: Daily RSI Analysis For CHH, its RSI is now at 43.7917.

CHH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market