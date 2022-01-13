Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH): Price Now Near $153.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHH

At the time of this writing, CHH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.03 (0.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CHH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, CHH ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHH’s price is up $1.07 (0.7%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Choice Hotels International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CHH: Daily RSI Analysis For CHH, its RSI is now at 73.0159.

CHH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error