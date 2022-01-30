Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives $5.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?