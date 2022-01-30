Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

