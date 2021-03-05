Chubb Ltd (CB): Price Now Near $168; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CB

At the moment, CB’s price is up $2 (1.2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CB has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CB’s price is up $2 (1.2%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CB’s price action over the past 90 days.

For CB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CB may find value in this recent story:

Why Is Chubb (CB) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

Chubb (CB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

