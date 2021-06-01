Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (CHT): Price Now Near $41.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHT

Currently, CHT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (0.9%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CHT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, CHT ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CHT’s price is up $0.5 (1.21%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CHT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CHT’s price action over the past 90 days.