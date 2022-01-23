Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

