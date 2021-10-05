CI Financial Corp (CIXX): Price Now Near $20.23; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CIXX

At the moment, CIXX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.45%) from the hour prior. CIXX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CIXX ranks 108th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CIXX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CIXX’s price is up $0.05 (0.25%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CIXX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CIXX: Daily RSI Analysis CIXX’s RSI now stands at 29.4118.

CIXX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

