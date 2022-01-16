CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,563 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).