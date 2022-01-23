CI Investments Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 66.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,563.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,515.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?

