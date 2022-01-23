CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 791.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 434,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BJ opened at $60.52 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

