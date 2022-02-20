Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Body

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

CIAN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. Finally, VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIAN. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Featured Articles