CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 111 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).