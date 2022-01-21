CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,492 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.81 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

