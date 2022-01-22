CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).