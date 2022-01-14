Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

CI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.42. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works