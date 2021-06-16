Cigna Corp (CI): Price Now Near $239.6; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CI

At the time of this writing, CI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.14%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CI has now gone up 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, CI ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CI’s price is up $0.52 (0.22%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CI’s price action over the past 90 days.