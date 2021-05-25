Cigna Corp (CI): Price Now Near $261.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CI

Currently, CI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.27 (0.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, CI ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CI’s price is up $0.27 (0.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cigna Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.