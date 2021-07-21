Cigna Corp (CI): Price Up $2.05 (0.88)% Over Past Day, Up $1.31 (0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CI

At the moment, CI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.31 (0.56%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CI has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, CI ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CI’s price is up $2.05 (0.88%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CI has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CI: Daily RSI Analysis CI’s RSI now stands at 50.9494.

CI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CI may find value in this recent story:

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: MetLife, American International Group, Cigna, Prudential Financial and Horace Mann Educators Corp

