Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.40 EPS.

NYSE CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.52.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

