Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.04.

NYSE CI opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

