Cimarex Energy Co (XEC): Price Now Near $71.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XEC

At the moment, XEC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.88 (-2.55%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

XEC ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

XEC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XEC’s price is up $0.99 (1.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that XEC has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows XEC’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market