Cimarex Energy Co (XEC): Price Up $3.78 (5.63)% Over Past Day, Up $1.12 (1.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for XEC

At the time of this writing, XEC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.12 (1.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as XEC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, XEC ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XEC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, XEC’s price is up $3.78 (5.63%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cimarex Energy Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

