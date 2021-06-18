Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF): Price Down $-3.37 (-2.89)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.58 (-1.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CINF

Currently, CINF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.58 (-1.37%) from the hour prior. CINF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CINF ranks 95th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

CINF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CINF’s price is down $-3.37 (-2.89%) from the day prior. CINF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CINF’s price action over the past 90 days.