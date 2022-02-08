Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 83,489 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR opened at 30.98 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 28.06.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of 1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

